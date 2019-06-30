JK-HERB - Forest sleuth seize rare herb in J-K's Doda district

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhadarwah (JK), Jun 30 (PTI) A rare medicinal herb worth over Rs 3 lakhs was seized while it was being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a forest official said Sunday.

During an operation on Saturday night at Padri meadow on interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba road, connecting Doda with neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, 500 kg of 'Bergenia Ciliata' locally known as 'Zakhm-e-Hayat' was seized, a senior forest department official said.

He said the alleged smugglers managed to escape.

Div ...