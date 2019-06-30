5G to contribute 900 bln USD to Asian economy in next 15 years: GSMA report

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- 5G will contribute almost 900 billion U.S. dollars to Asia's economy over the next 15 years, said the Global System for Mobile Communications Alliance (GSMA) during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held from June 26 to 28 in Shanghai.

The report, Asia Pacific edition of the GSMA's Mobile Economy series published at MWC, said Asia's mobile operators are set to invest 370 billion U.S. dollars, which is two-thirds of their overall investment in new networks, in building new 5 ...