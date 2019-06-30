The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Yafai outpoints Jimenez to retain super flyweight title
Los Angeles, June 30, 2019 (AFP) - Britain's Khalid Yafai retained his WBA super flyweight crown with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Dominican Norbelto Jimenez on Saturday night.
Yafai, who as coming off a hand injury, outpointed Jimenez on all the judges' scorecards, winning 119-107, 118-108, 117-109 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center arena in Providence, Rhode Island.
Yafai -- 26-0 with 15 knockouts -- dominated the fight, cha ...

 

