Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Yafai outpoints Jimenez to retain super flyweight title

Los Angeles, June 30, 2019 (AFP) - Britain's Khalid Yafai retained his WBA super flyweight crown with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Dominican Norbelto Jimenez on Saturday night.

Yafai, who as coming off a hand injury, outpointed Jimenez on all the judges' scorecards, winning 119-107, 118-108, 117-109 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center arena in Providence, Rhode Island.

Yafai -- 26-0 with 15 knockouts -- dominated the fight, cha ...