Weekly policy snapshot of Chinese economy
Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The following are the key takeaways of the major economic decisions announced by the Chinese authorities in the past week:
-- New negative lists for foreign investment
China on Sunday rolled out revised negative lists for foreign investment market access, introducing greater opening-up and allowing foreign investors to run majority-share-controlling or wholly-owned businesses in more sectors.
-- New industry catalogue for encouraging foreign investment
Th ...
