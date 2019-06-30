The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Weekly policy snapshot of Chinese economy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The following are the key takeaways of the major economic decisions announced by the Chinese authorities in the past week:
-- New negative lists for foreign investment
China on Sunday rolled out revised negative lists for foreign investment market access, introducing greater opening-up and allowing foreign investors to run majority-share-controlling or wholly-owned businesses in more sectors.
-- New industry catalogue for encouraging foreign investment
Th ...

 

