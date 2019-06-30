China's external debt up 0.3 pct by March

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's outstanding external debt saw slower growth by the end of March with improved structure of currencies, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said Friday.

The volume stood at 1.97 trillion U.S. dollars by March, up 0.3 percent or 6.5 billion U.S. dollars from the end of last year, the SAFE said.

China saw steady growth in overseas investors' demand for domestic renminbi bonds, said SAFE spokesperson Wang Chunying.

Renminbi external debt mai ...