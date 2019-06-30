The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Castellanos takes control, NYCFC defeats Union 4-2<
Valentin Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union<
NEW YORK (AP) - Valentin Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
The Union (10-4-5) twice rallied from one-goal deficits, with Maxililiano Moralez scoring on ...

 

