BC-SOC--MLS-Union-NYCFC, 0244
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Castellanos takes control, NYCFC defeats Union 4-2<
Valentin Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union<
Eds: APNewsNow. New York City FC 4, Union 2.<
NEW YORK (AP) - Valentin Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
The Union (10-4-5) twice rallied from one-goal deficits, with Maxililiano Moralez scoring on ...
Subscribe