NEW YORK (AP) - Valentin Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

The Union (10-4-5) twice rallied from one-goal deficits, with Maxililiano Moralez scoring on ...