The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Blackstenius the hero as Sweden stun Germany to reach World Cup semis
Rennes, France, June 29, 2019 (AFP) - Stina Blackstenius stabbed home from close range in the second half to send Sweden into the last four of the women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Germany in Rennes on Saturday, ending a 24-year winless streak against their rivals at major tournaments.
The Swedes had last claimed a tournament win over Germany at the 1995 World Cup but here they came from behind to tri ...

 

