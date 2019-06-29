Fbl-WC-2019-Women-GER-SWE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Blackstenius the hero as Sweden stun Germany to reach World Cup semis

Rennes, France, June 29, 2019 (AFP) - Stina Blackstenius stabbed home from close range in the second half to send Sweden into the last four of the women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Germany in Rennes on Saturday, ending a 24-year winless streak against their rivals at major tournaments.

The Swedes had last claimed a tournament win over Germany at the 1995 World Cup but here they came from behind to tri ...