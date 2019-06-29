DEF-AIRCRAFT-CRASH-RESCUE - Rescue team members retrieved from AN-32 aircraft crash site in Arunachal: IAF
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday evening retrieved all the members of a rescue team from the site where one of its AN 32 aircraft had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month.
The AN-32 transporter aircraft had crashed on June 3 and the IAF was able to trace the wreckage in Arunachal Pradesh on June 11. A day later, the rescue team had reached the site to retrieve the bodies of 13 IAF personnel who were on board the aircraft.
The task of retrieving the bodies ...
