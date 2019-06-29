The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ML--Libya 4th Ld-Writ, 0636

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Libyan fighters threaten to target Turkish interests<
Self-styled Libyan National Army says Turkish vessels and interests are 'legitimate targets' after accusing Turkey of helping rival forces retake a strategic town near the capital<
AP Photo NYHK408-0814171003<
Eds: Update with analyst comment, minor edits. With AP Photos.<
By SAMY MAGDY<
Associated Press<
CAIRO (AP) - The forces of Libya's Khalifa Hifter said Friday that Turkish vessels and interests are "legitimate ta ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 29th of June 2019 09:28:50 PM. All rights reserved.