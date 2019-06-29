cricket-WC-2019-PAK-AFG SCORES

Pakistan v Afghanistan World Cup scoreboard

Leeds, United Kingdom, June 29, 2019 (AFP) - Completed scoreboard in the Pakistan v Afghanistan World Cup match in Leeds on Saturday:

Afghanistan

Rahmat Shah c Babar b Imad 35

Gulbadin Naib c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 15

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Imad b Shaheen 0

Ikram Alikhil c Hafeez b Imad 24

Asghar Afghan b Shadab 42

Mohammad Nabi c Amir b Riaz 16

Najibullah Zadra ...