The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

cricket-WC-2019-PAK-AFG SCORES

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Pakistan v Afghanistan World Cup scoreboard
Leeds, United Kingdom, June 29, 2019 (AFP) - Completed scoreboard in the Pakistan v Afghanistan World Cup match in Leeds on Saturday:
Afghanistan
Rahmat Shah c Babar b Imad 35
Gulbadin Naib c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 15
Hashmatullah Shahidi c Imad b Shaheen 0
Ikram Alikhil c Hafeez b Imad 24
Asghar Afghan b Shadab 42
Mohammad Nabi c Amir b Riaz 16
Najibullah Zadra ...

 

