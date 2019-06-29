BC-US--Election 2020-Deb, 0832

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Female candidates challenge electability question in debates<

For months, white men have sat at the top of early Democratic presidential primary polls, but on the debate stage this past week, the half-dozen women in the field offered themselves up as an alternative.<

AP Photo FLMIH101-0625191908, MHX181-0627192240<

Eds: Edits to tighten. With AP Photos.<

By JOCELYN NOVECK and JUANA SUMMERS<

Associated Press<

MIAMI (AP) - For months, the names of white men have sat at the ...