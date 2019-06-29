The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UP-PRIYANKA (CORRECTED) - Criminals roaming around freely in UP: Priyanka (Eds: Correcting spelling in intro)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.
In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".
"In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Prad ...

 

