PAK-IMRAN-TRUMP - Imran Khan to visit US next month: report By Sajjad Hussain (Eds: Repeating after rephrasing intro)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Islamabad, Jun 29 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit the US on July 20 during which he would hold face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump for the first time, according to a media report.

The visit, originally planned in June, was postponed because of prime minister Khan's prior domestic engagements, especially due to federal budget 2019.

Khan would begin his five-day trip from July 20 during which he would hold first face-to-face talks with Trump, official s ...