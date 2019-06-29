The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by 6-9 months - Putin

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Deal to be extended in current form, same volume
* Pact brought Russia extra $110 billion in revenues
* OPEC meets on Monday amid rising U.S. pressure on Iran
By Katya Golubkova
OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia has agreed with Saudi
Arabia to extend by six to nine months a deal with OPEC on
reducing oil production, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin, speaking after talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman, told a news conference the deal ...

 

