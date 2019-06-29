8 militants killed in southern Somalia

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MOGADISHU, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Somali security forces on Thursday night killed 8 militants in southern Somali, officials said on Friday.

According to a spokesman from the Somali security ministry and internal affairs of Jubbaland, the militants were killed in a joint offensive launched by Jubbaland and the Somali Special Forces in Jamame town in Somalia's southern region of Lower Juba.

"Our forces inflicted heavy casualties on the militants in the operation," the spokesman said, adding that the ...