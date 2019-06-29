Putin says Russia will do all it can to improve relations with U.S.

OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin

said on Saturday that Russia will do all that it can to improve

relations with the United States.

Asked durig a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka

about the probability of more U.S. sanctions against Russia,

Putin said was up to Washington to decide how best to build

relations with Moscow.

