Trump wants Turkey missile plans resolved without harming ties - Turkish presidency
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ANKARA, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told
his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that he wanted the issue
over Ankara's procurement of air defence systems to be resolved
without damaging bilateral ties, the Turkish presidency said.
Turkey and the United States have been at odds over Ankara's
purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, a move Washington has
warned would trigger U.S. sanctions. Turkey has so far dismissed
the warnings and said it wou ...
