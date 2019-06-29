Trump wants Turkey missile plans resolved without harming ties - Turkish presidency

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told

his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that he wanted the issue

over Ankara's procurement of air defence systems to be resolved

without damaging bilateral ties, the Turkish presidency said.

Turkey and the United States have been at odds over Ankara's

purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, a move Washington has

warned would trigger U.S. sanctions. Turkey has so far dismissed

the warnings and said it wou ...