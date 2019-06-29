The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Trump says agreed US won't raise tariffs, China will buy US farm goods

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said
he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday
that the United States would refrain from raising levies on
Chinese imports for now while China would buy more U.S.
agricultural products.
"We're holding back on tariffs and they're going to buy farm
products," Trump told a news conference after a two-day summit
of the Group of 20 in Osaka, western Japan.
The day's truce by the world's two b ...

 

