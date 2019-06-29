Trump says agreed US won't raise tariffs, China will buy US farm goods

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said

he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday

that the United States would refrain from raising levies on

Chinese imports for now while China would buy more U.S.

agricultural products.

"We're holding back on tariffs and they're going to buy farm

products," Trump told a news conference after a two-day summit

of the Group of 20 in Osaka, western Japan.

The day's truce by the world's two b ...