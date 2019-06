China, Cambodia ink MOU on securities, futures regulation cooperation

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's securities watchdog has inked a memorandum of understanding with its Cambodian counterpart to cooperate on securities and futures regulation.

The memo was signed in Beijing, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Friday.

CSRC has established partnerships with counterparts in 64 countries and regions on cross-border regulation and law enforcement.

