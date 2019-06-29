Report: Nets, Clippers, Knicks, Warriors on Durant's list

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Less than 48 hours before NBA free agency begins, Kevin Durant's plans may be

coming a little more into focus.

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday night, Durant is

planning to talk with four teams after free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m.

ET -- the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden

State Warriors, the team with which he spent the past three seasons.

According to the report, the discussions will be a combination of ...