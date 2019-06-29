Report: Nets, Clippers, Knicks, Warriors on Durant's list
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Less than 48 hours before NBA free agency begins, Kevin Durant's plans may be
coming a little more into focus.
According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday night, Durant is
planning to talk with four teams after free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m.
ET -- the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden
State Warriors, the team with which he spent the past three seasons.
According to the report, the discussions will be a combination of ...
