SPO-WC-IND-PREVIEW - India ready to land knockout punch on England By Kushan Sarkar

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Birmingham, Jun 29 (PTI) A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's high-profile World Cup encounter.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event.

Not long ago, England were consid ...