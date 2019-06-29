UPDATE 2-Erdogan says no setback in missile deal with Russia; as Trump voices sympathy

OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Saturday there was

no setback in its plan to buy Russian S-400 missile defence

systems, despite U.S. opposition, and President Donald Trump

expressed understanding for the decision but did not rule out

sanctions in response.

NATO allies Turkey and the United States have been at odds

over Turkey's decision to procure the S-400s, with the United

States warning of s ...