UPDATE 2-Erdogan says no setback in missile deal with Russia; as Trump voices sympathy
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Recasts with Trump comments, adds Erdogan, White House)
OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Saturday there was
no setback in its plan to buy Russian S-400 missile defence
systems, despite U.S. opposition, and President Donald Trump
expressed understanding for the decision but did not rule out
sanctions in response.
NATO allies Turkey and the United States have been at odds
over Turkey's decision to procure the S-400s, with the United
States warning of s ...
