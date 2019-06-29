DPRK welcomes Trump's proposed meeting but receives no official proposal yet

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

PYONGYANG, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A senior foreign ministry official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Saturday that the proposed meeting between the leaders of DPRK and the United States, if it happens, would serve as a meaningful occasion further deepening their personal ties.

Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of the foreign ministry, made the remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he wishes to meet and exchange greetings with top DPRK leader Kim ...