China continues to issue blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Saturday continued a blue alert for rainstorms in many parts of south China.

From Saturday to Sunday, heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Shanghai municipality, provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang, Hunan, Jiangxi, Yunnan and Sichuan as well as Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some regions will see torrential rain, with precipitation up to 130 mm, it said.

Heavy rain will also ...