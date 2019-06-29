At least 15 dead as construction site wall collapses in western India

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MUMBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed,

including three children, when a compound wall near a

construction site fell on temporary huts of labourers in the

western Indian city of Pune following heavy rain, a fire brigade

official said on Saturday.

Families of construction labourers were sleeping in the

huts when the building wall collapsed in the early morning, he

said.

"We are trying to rescue people that are trapped under the

wall an ...