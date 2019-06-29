The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Olson homers twice, powers A's past Angels

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Matt Olson had two home runs and five RBIs before the end of the third inning,
helping the visiting Oakland A's cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles
Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.
Olson connected against Angels opener Noe Ramirez in the first inning for a
two-run homer, then hit a three-run homer in the third off Felix Pena, raising
his season total to 16.
That was all that Oakland starter Mike Fiers needed, as the right-hander
continued a string ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 29th of June 2019 11:37:51 AM. All rights reserved.