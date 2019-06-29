Olson homers twice, powers A's past Angels
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Matt Olson had two home runs and five RBIs before the end of the third inning,
helping the visiting Oakland A's cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles
Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.
Olson connected against Angels opener Noe Ramirez in the first inning for a
two-run homer, then hit a three-run homer in the third off Felix Pena, raising
his season total to 16.
That was all that Oakland starter Mike Fiers needed, as the right-hander
continued a string ...
