IMF Lagarde urges G20 members to reduce tariffs, trade barriers

OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund

Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged G20

policymakers to reduce tariffs and other obstacles to trade,

warning that the global economy had hit a "rough patch" due to

the trade conflict.

"While the resumption of trade talks between the United

States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are

holding back the global economy, and unresolved issues carry a

great deal of uncertainty a ...