IMF Lagarde urges G20 members to reduce tariffs, trade barriers
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged G20
policymakers to reduce tariffs and other obstacles to trade,
warning that the global economy had hit a "rough patch" due to
the trade conflict.
"While the resumption of trade talks between the United
States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are
holding back the global economy, and unresolved issues carry a
great deal of uncertainty a ...
