Urgent: Xi calls for U.S. fair treatment of Chinese enterprises, students

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

OSAKA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called on the United States to treat Chinese enterprises and students fairly to allow normal corporate cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.

...