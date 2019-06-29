Tightening property measures to continue in big Chinese cities

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- First- and second-tier cities will continue to see tightening property measures in the second half of the year, according to a report from the National Academy of Economic Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The country is also expected to tighten lending standards for commercial real estate in order to prevent an excessive growth in property loans from pushing up home prices.

Such moves will help stabilize expectations on national property prices ...