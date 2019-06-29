Urgent: China sincere in continuing trade talks with U.S. -- Xi

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

OSAKA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Saturday that China is sincere in continuing trade negotiations and managing differences with the United States.

However, negotiations should be based on equality and mutual respect and address each other's legitimate concerns, he stressed.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.

...