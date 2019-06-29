Tatis, Hosmer solve Wacha as Padres beat Cards

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer hit back-to-back homers off Michael Wacha

in the sixth inning Friday night to power the host San Diego Padres to a 3-1

win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park.

The home runs erased a 1-0 Cardinals lead that came on a fourth-inning run

that erased a season-worst streak of 19 straight scoreless innings by St.

Louis.

Tatis went the opposite way on his game-tying, 10th homer of the season, a

375-foot drive to right. The ...