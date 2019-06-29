SC-CASES - SC to hear, decide sensitive cases like Ayodhya, Rafale on reopening

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Upon reopening on July 1 after a six-week summer vacation, the Supreme Court will deal with very sensitive issues, including the Ayodhya land dispute, review pleas in Rafale case and the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the court his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.

The top court, which would function with its full judicial strength of 31 judges under the stewardship of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to deliver its verdict in the review ple ...