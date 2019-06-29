OD-TIKTOK-ATTENDANTS - After nurses, video of women attendants dancing in hospital

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Cuttack, Jun 29 (PTI) A video of two women attendants of S C B Medical College and Hospital here dancing in the orthopaedic ward has gone viral in the social media, days after four nurses of a hospital in Malkangiri recorded Tiktok videos of their singing and dancing.

Hospital Superintendent Prof C B K Mohanty on Friday said he will look into the matter and the culprits will be punished.

"The incident has come to my notice and a team is examining the video. Based on the findings of the team appr ...