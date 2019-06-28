BC-HKN--Maple Leafs-Sign, 0145

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Maple Leafs re-sign Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson<

Maple Leafs extend contracts of impending restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson<

Eds: APNewsNow. Minor edit to 3rd paragraph.<

TORONTO (AP) - Toronto has extended the contracts of impending restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson, shoring up a second- and third-line that helped the Maple Leafs net a triple-digit point total for consecutive seasons.

Kapanen signed a three-year, $9.6 millio ...