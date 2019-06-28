Fbl-WC-2019-women-FRA-USA-Rapinoe

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Rapinoe puts USA in front in France World Cup clash

Paris, June 28, 2019 (AFP) - Megan Rapinoe got holders the United States off to a perfect start in their women's World Cup quarter-final showdown with hosts France on Friday, opening the scoring inside five minutes.

Rapinoe's free-kick from the left-hand side evaded everyone, going through the legs of France skipper Amandine Henry on its way into the net in Paris.

The 33-year-old American team co-captain dominated headli ...