BC-HKN--Hurricanes Moves, 0154

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hurricanes re-sign G Nedeljkovic to 2-year deal<

Carolina Hurricanes re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to 2-year contract<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract.

The team announced the deal Friday. It is a two-way deal for the 2019-20 season, paying Nedeljkovic $725,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level with a $125,000 guarantee. It is a one-way deal for the 2020 ...