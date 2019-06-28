BC-US--Muslim Community-, 0139

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

3 accused in plot to attack NY Muslim enclave plead guilty<

Three young men accused of plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community with homemade explosives have pleaded guilty<

Eds: APNewsNow. Expands audience.<

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Three of four suspects accused of plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community have pleaded guilty.

Nineteen-year-old Vincent Vetromile pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He faces 7 to ...