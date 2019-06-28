BC-TEN--Eastbourne 2nd L, 0302

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) - Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will face Karolina Pliskova for the Eastbourne title after semifinal opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew with a right ankle injury on Friday.

