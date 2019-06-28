BC-TEN--Eastbourne 2nd L, 0302
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Kerber to play Pliskova in Eastbourne final<
Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will face Karolina Pliskova for Eastbourne title<
AP Photo LFP104-0628191338, LON829-0627191245, TH811-0628191624, LON822-0628191635<
Eds: Updates with men's semifinals. With AP Photos.<
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) - Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will face Karolina Pliskova for the Eastbourne title after semifinal opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew with a right ankle injury on Friday.
Subscribe