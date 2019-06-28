BC-US--Abortion-Missouri, 0311
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
The Latest: Missouri abortions continue, advocates celebrate<
Planned Parenthood and its supporters are celebrating an order by a Missouri commissioner to protect abortion services while a fight over the state's only clinic plays out<
AP Photo CER208-0604191221, MOSTP503-0621191829<
Eds: Retransmits.<
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on a dispute between the Missouri state health department and a St. Louis clinic over the clinic's license to perform abortions (all times local):
12:2 ...
Subscribe