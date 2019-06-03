Ethiopia-religion-gays-tourism

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Ethiopian churches oppose gay travel company's tour plans

Addis Ababa, June 3, 2019 (AFP) - Ethiopia's religious leaders on Monday urged the government to block a US gay travel company from touring the country's ancient sites, and one group warned visiting homosexuals could face violence.

The Chicago-based business, Toto Tours, which describes itself on its website as "the only gay tour company in existence", told AFP it has received death threats since announcing a 16-day trip t ...