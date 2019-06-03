The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

LANKA-MUSLIM-GOVERNORS - Two Muslim governors in Lanka resign after protests by Buddhists

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Colombo, Jun 3 (PTI) Two Muslim governors in Sri Lanka resigned Monday after thousands of people, including majority Buddhist community monks, launched a protest in the pilgrim city of Kandy, demanding their sacking for allegedly supporting Islamist extremists responsible for the Easter suicide bombings.
Western Province Governor Azath Salley and Eastern Province Governor MALM Hisbullah, handed over their resignation letters to President Maithripala Sirisena in response to protests by the majority Bud ...

 

