NCR-FUEL-RULE-VIOLATIONS - Noida's 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule: Violators continue to get fuel

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Noida (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) Several two-wheeler riders managed to get fuel at filling stations here on Monday in violation of the administration's 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule, with officials saying they were awaiting details from the Transport Department on such cases.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had in April announced that riders without helmet would not be given fuel at filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida from June 1, in a major move aimed at improving road safety.

Eye-witnesses ...