Cong-JD(S) govt in K'taka may fall before year-end: BJP leader

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao Monday said his party would not try to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka but indicated the coalition may fall before the year end.

The party general secretary in charge of Karnataka affairs said the BJP has maintained in the past year that the coalition government is not a stable one, it cannot survive and it would not last.

Rao, asked if the coalition government would last the calendar year 2019, told PTI here: "20 ...