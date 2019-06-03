The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

India-mountaineering-Britain-US-Australia WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Indian rescuers narrow search for missing climbers
By Jalees ANDRABI
=(Graphic)=
ATTENTION - ADDS border police spokesman quotes ///
New Delhi, June 3, 2019 (AFP) - Authorities Monday narrowed down the search for eight climbers missing for several days following an avalanche on India's second-highest mountain, saying they have a "rough idea" of their location thanks to information from another rescued group.
But bad weather was hampering the search for the four Britons, two Ame ...

 

