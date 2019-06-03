AR-ASSEMBLY-OATH - Newly-elected Arunachal Pradesh MLAs take oath

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Itanagar, Jun 3 (PTI) The newly-elected MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh took oath as members of the Seventh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Pro-Tem Speaker Phosum Khimhun administered the oath to the newly elected legislators on the first day of the two- day session which began on Monday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was the first to take oath followed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the cabinet ministers.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki was absent during the o ...