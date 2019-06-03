Syria-conflict 3rdlead

Car bombing kills 19 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Azaz, Syria, June 3, 2019 (AFP) - At least 19 people were killed Sunday in a car bomb near a bustling market and mosque in a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.

Four children were among those killed in the explosion in Azaz, in the heart of a Turkish zone of influence in Aleppo province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

