Car bombing kills 19 in Syria's Azaz: monitor
Azaz, Syria, June 3, 2019 (AFP) - At least 19 people were killed Sunday in a car bomb near a bustling market and mosque in a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.
Four children were among those killed in the explosion in Azaz, in the heart of a Turkish zone of influence in Aleppo province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The a ...

 

