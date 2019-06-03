China warns students, scholars about visiting U.S.
BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - China's education ministry on
Monday urged students and scholars planning to visit the United
States to more carefully evaluate the associated risks, state
media said, as tension between the two countries escalates.
In a report, state television also quoted the ministry as
saying rejections of visa applications by Chinese nationals had
increased.
