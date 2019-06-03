China warns students, scholars about visiting U.S.

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - China's education ministry on

Monday urged students and scholars planning to visit the United

States to more carefully evaluate the associated risks, state

media said, as tension between the two countries escalates.

In a report, state television also quoted the ministry as

saying rejections of visa applications by Chinese nationals had

increased.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence

Fernandez)

