UPDATE 2-On Tiananmen anniversary eve, Taiwan urges China to 'repent'

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Taiwan says China "telling lies" to cover up the truth
* Taiwan labels Chinese defence of crackdown "incredible"
* Tuesday marks 30 years since Tiananmen crackdown
* Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the
event
(Adds comment, detail, byline)
By Yimou Lee
TAIPEI, June 3 (Reuters) - China must "sincerely repent" for
the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and
around Tiananmen Square three decades ago and promote democratic ...

 

