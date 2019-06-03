UPDATE 2-On Tiananmen anniversary eve, Taiwan urges China to 'repent'

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Taiwan says China "telling lies" to cover up the truth

* Taiwan labels Chinese defence of crackdown "incredible"

* Tuesday marks 30 years since Tiananmen crackdown

* Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the

event

By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI, June 3 (Reuters) - China must "sincerely repent" for

the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and

around Tiananmen Square three decades ago and promote democratic ...