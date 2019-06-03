The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Blackstone to buy warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 bln -WSJ

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

June 2 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP is buying a
network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP
for $18.7 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday https://on.wsj.com/2IchlBR.
The deal, concluding with an auction, could be announced as
soon as Sunday, the report said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The deal price includes around $8 billion of debt, which
Blackstone plans to refinance, the Journal reported, c ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 3rd of June 2019 07:05:44 AM.