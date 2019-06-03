Blackstone to buy warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 bln -WSJ

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

June 2 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP is buying a

network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP

for $18.7 billion, including debt, the Wall Street Journal

reported on Sunday https://on.wsj.com/2IchlBR.

The deal, concluding with an auction, could be announced as

soon as Sunday, the report said, citing people familiar with the

matter.

The deal price includes around $8 billion of debt, which

Blackstone plans to refinance, the Journal reported, c ...