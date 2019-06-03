BC-BBA--Angels-Mariners , 0823

Pujols HR, Suarez wins in debut, Angels rout Mariners 13-3

Albert Pujols hit his 643rd career homer and drove in five runs, Jose Suarez won in his major league debut and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 13-3<

By ERIK ERICKSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Jose Suarez showed the poise of a veteran in his major lea ...